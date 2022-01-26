Kid Rock is at it again.
The 51-year-old Michigan-born rocker shared a new song on Tuesday (January 26) along with a slew of new tour dates.
The new four-minute song, “We The People, includes the polarizing chant “Let’s Go Brandon” as the chorus. He also says, “Fuck Fauci,” “Fuck Facebook” and “Fuck Twitter, too.”
We the people in all we do / Reserve the right to scream “Fuck you” / (Hey-yeah) ow / (Hey-yeah) huh / “Wear your mask, take your pills” / Now a whole generation’s mentally ill / (Hey-yeah) man, fuck Fauci / (Hey-yeah).
But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town / We gotta act quick, shut our borders down / Joe Biden does, the media embraces / Big Don does it and they call him racist,” Rock sings in the lyrics, kicking off the song.
The song also includes the lines, “Black Lives Matter… No shit, motherfucker!”
Kid Rock shared the news on Twitter, writing, “NEW MUSIC is out now. Check out all three songs! https://smarturl.it/KR-NewMusic“
Rock also shared news of a multi-stop tour, writing on Twitter, “Bad Reputation Tour with special guests you don’t want to miss! https://kidrock.com.”
The tour begins April 6 in Evansville, Indiana, and continues through September 17, ending in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
The last we heard from Kid Rock, he was playing the Texas club, Billy Bob’s, for a big two-day birthday bash.
Prior to “We The People,” Kid Rock has released two other singles, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” and “Ala-Fuckin-Bama,” both of which you can check out below.
Kid Rock, Bad Reputation Tour, 2022 concert schedule
April 6: Evansville, IN — Ford Center
April 8: Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
April 9: Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
April 15: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
April 16: Grand Rapids, MI— Van Andel Arena
May 20: Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
May 21: Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
June 10: West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 11: Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 15: Atlanta, GA— Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 17: Charlotte, N.C. — PNC Music Pavilion
June 18: Raleigh, N.C. — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 24: Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 25: Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 5: Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Aug. 6: Burgettstown, PA — Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 12: Noblesville, IN.— Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 17: Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 19: Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 20: St. Louis , MO— Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 24: Mansfield, MA. — Xfinity Center
Aug. 26: Bristow, VA. — Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 27: Holmdel, N.J. — PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 16: Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 17: Clarkston, MI— Pine Knob Music Theatre