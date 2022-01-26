Kid Rock is at it again.

The 51-year-old Michigan-born rocker shared a new song on Tuesday (January 26) along with a slew of new tour dates.

The new four-minute song, “We The People, includes the polarizing chant “Let’s Go Brandon” as the chorus. He also says, “Fuck Fauci,” “Fuck Facebook” and “Fuck Twitter, too.”

We the people in all we do / Reserve the right to scream “Fuck you” / (Hey-yeah) ow / (Hey-yeah) huh / “Wear your mask, take your pills” / Now a whole generation’s mentally ill / (Hey-yeah) man, fuck Fauci / (Hey-yeah).

But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town / We gotta act quick, shut our borders down / Joe Biden does, the media embraces / Big Don does it and they call him racist,” Rock sings in the lyrics, kicking off the song.

The song also includes the lines, “Black Lives Matter… No shit, motherfucker!”

Kid Rock shared the news on Twitter, writing, “NEW MUSIC is out now. Check out all three songs! https://smarturl.it/KR-NewMusic“

NEW MUSIC is out now. Check out all three songs!https://t.co/OYpJwCwFNz pic.twitter.com/3Tik0gMJQ6 — KidRock (@KidRock) January 25, 2022

Rock also shared news of a multi-stop tour, writing on Twitter, “Bad Reputation Tour with special guests you don’t want to miss! https://kidrock.com.”

The tour begins April 6 in Evansville, Indiana, and continues through September 17, ending in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Bad Reputation Tour with special guests you don’t want to miss! https://t.co/s2rXJdfW83 pic.twitter.com/1GAaxiBtLO — KidRock (@KidRock) January 24, 2022

The last we heard from Kid Rock, he was playing the Texas club, Billy Bob’s, for a big two-day birthday bash.

Prior to “We The People,” Kid Rock has released two other singles, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” and “Ala-Fuckin-Bama,” both of which you can check out below.

Kid Rock, Bad Reputation Tour, 2022 concert schedule

April 6: Evansville, IN — Ford Center

April 8: Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

April 9: Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

April 15: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

April 16: Grand Rapids, MI— Van Andel Arena

May 20: Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

May 21: Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

June 10: West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 11: Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 15: Atlanta, GA— Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 17: Charlotte, N.C. — PNC Music Pavilion

June 18: Raleigh, N.C. — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 24: Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 25: Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 5: Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Aug. 6: Burgettstown, PA — Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 12: Noblesville, IN.— Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 17: Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 19: Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20: St. Louis , MO— Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 24: Mansfield, MA. — Xfinity Center

Aug. 26: Bristow, VA. — Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 27: Holmdel, N.J. — PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 16: Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 17: Clarkston, MI— Pine Knob Music Theatre