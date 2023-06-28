Kim Petras States That the LGBTQ+ Community ‘Have Each Other’s Backs’ Amidst Discrimination

While a guest on Call Her Daddy, “Coconuts” singer Kim Petras discussed the discrimination that she feels is directed at the trans community on a regular basis. Petras opened up about how she feels like the community is there for each other, saying “It’s such a beautiful, beautiful community and that’s one thing that I just like want people to know: The dolls have each other’s backs.”

Videos by American Songwriter

When the host of the popular podcast asked Petras how she deals with discrimination, the Grammy winner said, “I feel like I need to hold it up for all the young kids that are trans and getting their rights taken away. I try to find the best causes to help, I try to stay in touch with all my trans friends. But in general, it’s brutal how people treat trans people. Everybody deserves to live their lives how they can.”

RELATED: Kim Petras Reveals That Britney Spears Partially Helped Her Learn English

During the podcast, Petras also discussed how she is frightened by the “very public hate campaign” that she feels people in her community have to face regularly. She added, “It’s going to probably get better and swing back around — at least that’s what I hope.

“But in general, know that there’s amazing people out there who have all got your back and think you’re really beautiful and you deserve everything,” Petras continued. “You deserve love, you deserve to be seen to who you really, truly are, and don’t settle for anything else. I’ve done it and it sucks!”

The “Unholy” singer discussed the discrimination she personally faces day to day. She stated that she is “called a man every single day. I feel like I’ve been called that since I was 12, so to me, it’s like, brush it off at this point. But I know how horrible that situation can be.”

Pretras also revealed that she didn’t feel as though she faced much discrimination when she first arrived in the US as a foreign singer. She said, “When I came to America and started going to studios, it really didn’t matter who I was. It just mattered, am I good? Is my songwriting good? Can I sing? You know, and I feel like the more art that I get to put on, the more music I get to make, the more I become an artist, rather than, you know, all the labels that people put on me.”