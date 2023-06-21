Kim Petras Announces Feed The Beast World Tour

Written by Peter Burditt

In light of her upcoming album Feed The Beast, pop star Kim Petras has announced her Feed The Beast World Tour.

The album is set to release this Friday, June 23, and the tour starts three months later on September 27 in Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheater.

The German-born and Grammy-winning artist rose to fame thanks to her and Sam Smith’s No. 1 global platinum smash hit “Unholy,” as well as her album Slut Pop. Petras has also worked alongside Nicki Minaj on Feed The Beast’s hit single “Alone” and with Paris Hilton on remastering the song “Stars Are Blind.”

Along with her musical track record, another aspect of Petras’ appeal is her consistent social advocacy. One of those facets was her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year. Petras is the second trans-women to be on the cover of the publication. Petras has also released numerous songs that articulate body positivity and sexual liberation with songs like “Coconuts” and “Throat Goat.”

Between Petras’ Grammy Award, Sports Illustrated cover, and the upcoming release of her album along with her world tour, 2023 has been a breakthrough year for the 30-year-old artist. She isn’t slowing down anytime soon, as the artist is set to appear on NBC’s Today Show this Friday.

Petras’ Feed The Beast World Tour is an extensive trek with 34 dates on two continents, spanning over a little less than a year. General on-sale begins on Monday (June 26) at 10 a.m. local time via KimPetras.com.

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates

2023

Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sep 30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Oct 27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Nov 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

2024

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)