Kim Petras Announces Feed The Beast World Tour

Written by Peter Burditt
Videos by American Songwriter
In light of her upcoming album Feed The Beast, pop star Kim Petras has announced her Feed The Beast World Tour.
The album is set to release this Friday, June 23, and the tour starts three months later on September 27 in Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheater.
The German-born and Grammy-winning artist rose to fame thanks to her and Sam Smith’s No. 1 global platinum smash hit “Unholy,” as well as her album Slut Pop. Petras has also worked alongside Nicki Minaj on Feed The Beast’s hit single “Alone” and with Paris Hilton on remastering the song “Stars Are Blind.”
Along with her musical track record, another aspect of Petras’ appeal is her consistent social advocacy. One of those facets was her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year. Petras is the second trans-women to be on the cover of the publication. Petras has also released numerous songs that articulate body positivity and sexual liberation with songs like “Coconuts” and “Throat Goat.”
Between Petras’ Grammy Award, Sports Illustrated cover, and the upcoming release of her album along with her world tour, 2023 has been a breakthrough year for the 30-year-old artist. She isn’t slowing down anytime soon, as the artist is set to appear on NBC’s Today Show this Friday.
Petras’ Feed The Beast World Tour is an extensive trek with 34 dates on two continents, spanning over a little less than a year. General on-sale begins on Monday (June 26) at 10 a.m. local time via KimPetras.com.
Feed The Beast World Tour Dates
2023
Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sep 30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
Oct 1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Oct 27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Nov 11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Nov 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
2024
Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
Feb 19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI
Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)