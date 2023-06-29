Nicki Minaj Offers to Pay Tuition for Child Who Killed Man in Defense of Mother

Last week, a video began to spread online of a man attacking a woman in a restaurant during an argument. As the dispute happened and the man began punching the woman, named Carlishia Hood (35), she was texting her 14-year-old son as a call for backup. Shortly after, her son showed up with a firearm, and eventually shot and killed the man.

Now, Nicki Minaj has extended a helping hand to Hood and her son, praising the child’s bravery and offering to pay his future college tuition.

“That 14 year old boy that backed that hammer out when that grown ass man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN; is a true hero,” she wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday (June 27). “If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER.”

Minaj continued by professing how God was looking out for the mother on that fatal day.

“She raised a dope kid [and] should be so proud,” the rapper added. “Also, God knew [before] she knew; that she’d be attacked that day [and] made sure they had protection on DECK. God is GOOD.”

Nicki Minaj just offered to pay the college tuition of a 14 year old boy who protected his mother from being attacked by a grown ass man in a restaurant. We love our compassionate queen. 💛 pic.twitter.com/coq7Z6MUXE — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) June 27, 2023

In the aftermath of the June 18 killing, Hood and her son would turn themselves in to the police and be booked. Initially, they were set to be charged with first-degree murder and other offenses. But, after further examination, prosecutors in Chicago would drop all charges brought against the mother and son.

“On June 18 of this year, my life changed, my son’s life changed,” Hood said in a statement. “Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten and then arrested.”

A few days after being cleared of any wrongdoing, Hood would file a lawsuit against Chicago police, claiming that she and her son were “falsely arrested and maliciously prosecuted and that she has also suffered emotional distress,” according to Chicago news station ABC 7.

During a news conference regarding the matter, Hood’s attorney Brandon Brown asserted that the city of Chicago eventually did the right thing, stating how egregious it is to arrest the woman and child in these circumstances.

“When a woman is violently attacked by a man, an unarmed woman, then she shouldn’t be arrested,” Brown said. “If your mother or sister or daughter were attacked in a restaurant when she is trying to order a cheeseburger, would you expect that she would be arrested?”

Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images