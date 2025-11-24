Zach Bryan Unveils With Heaven On Tour Featuring Kings of Leon, Gabriella Rose, Alabama Shakes, & More

Just last year, Zach Bryan released his fifth studio album with The Great American Bar Scene. Around the same time, he promoted the new album with the Quittin’ Time Tour. If that wasn’t enough, he won his first Grammy that same year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “I Remember Everything.” And if that wasn’t enough, he followed that successful year by selling his music catalog for a whopping $350 million. Although not releasing a new album in 2025, Bryan decided to end the year on a high note by announcing a new tour.

The last few months have been somewhat turbulent for Bryan. While taking some time to focus on his mental health, Bryan looks ready to end 2025 and get into the new year with a bang. Sharing a post on Instagram, Bryan kept it simple with a picture of himself hanging out of his car. He only wrote, “Due to popular demand and some life changes as of late, we’re going on tour next year.”

When, Where, And How To See Zach Bryan In Concert

With over 211,000 fans already liking the post in less than an hour, it seemed the only complaint fans had was the singer not coming to their town. But for those looking to purchase a ticket for one of his concerts, a presale event starts on December 3rd. Fans can head over to Bryan’s website for more information about registering.

Looking at the schedule, Bryan is prepared to take on the world as the tour will include 34 shows that will start on March 7 and run until October 10. His first concert will take place in St. Louis, Missouri, with the tour ending in Auburn, Alabama.

While Bryan explores the United States, he will take the With Heaven on Tour overseas with shows in London, Liverpool, Belfast, Berlin, and more. As for special guests, the tour highlighted Kings of Leon, Dijon, Alabama Shakes, Ben Howard, CAAMP, MJ Lenderman, Gregory Alan Isakov, J.R. Carroll, Fey Fili, Keenan O’Meara, and Gabriella Rose.

After a year filled with highs, challenges, and change, Bryan’s decision to return to the road feels like a chance for him to reconnect with fans while welcoming a new chapter in his career.



(Photo by James Smith/Sam Snap/Getty Images)



