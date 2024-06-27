Kinky Friedman, Singer, Songwriter, and Satirist, Has Died at 79

Kinky Friedman—Texas singer-songwriter, novelist, satirist, and politician—has died at age 79. He died at his home at Echo Hill Ranch in Medina, Texas, of Parkinson’s disease. Hid death was confirmed on social media by his friend Kent Perkins.

Videos by American Songwriter

“My great friend for half a century, Kinky Friedman, slipped away peacefully at home in his sleep early this morning,” Perkins wrote. “He leaves a legacy of laughter, music, loyalty, mercy, tolerance, servitude, and wisdom. He was famous as a best-selling author, humorist, songwriter, and singer. But we, his close friends and family, knew him as a rescuer of unwanted dogs and cats, a compassionate, philanthropic, soft-spoken man who devoted much of his life to serving others less fortunate.”

Born Richard Friedman in Chicago to a Jewish family, the Friedmans settled in Texas when he was young, opening a summer camp called Echo Hill where Friedman lived until his death. He held a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from University of Texas at Austin, and later started an animal shelter near his home for abused, aging, and stray animals to live out their days and escape euthanasia.

[RELATED: An Unapologetic Insurgent, Kinky Friedman Ponders ‘Resurrection’ In Later Life]

Kinky Friedman Has Died, Was Known for His Wit, Songwriting, and Compassion for Animals

Friedman was most known for his music career, during which he employed his sharp wit and songwriting abilities. He released the self-titled album Kinky Friedman in 1974 and toured with Bob Dylan during that time.

As a songwriter, he often mixed social commentary with humor or the macabre. This was showcased on songs like “We Reserve the Right to Refuse Service to You,” “Western Union Wire,” “Get Your Biscuits in the Oven and Your Buns into Bed,” and “Ride ‘Em Jewboy,” which paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust.

Kinky Friedman was not a hit with everyone, though. During a 1973 concert in Buffalo, New York, Friedman played “Get Your Biscuits in the Oven and Your Buns into Bed.” He was escorted off stage after a group of women took offense to the song. Later, the National Organization for Women gave him the Male Chauvinist Pig Award, which he allegedly appreciated.

Additionally, he angered Buffy Saint-Marie during a performance of “Miss Nickelodeon,” which is a satire of Native Americans. He was also wearing a war bonnet, and Sainte-Marie got on stage and grabbed it from him, according to an archived report from 1975. Still, Friedman is remembered by his fans for his quick-witted abilities and personality, his writing, and his passionate endeavors.

Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW