Willie Nelson Health Update: When Is the Red Headed Stranger’s Next Scheduled Concert Performance?

Fans are flooding Willie Nelson’s social media pages with well wishes after the country legend canceled another show due to health issues. It’s a massive feat to tour and record music at any age, but at 91, it’s nearly superhuman. However, the “Always On My Mind” singer has had to take a step back on doctor’s orders. When is he scheduled to perform again?

Willie Nelson Has Another Show Booked Tomorrow

Unfortunately, Willie Nelson had to miss the Outlaw Music Festival’s opening round of shows last weekend, which included stops in Alpharetta, Georgia and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Previously, the GRAMMY winner’s team informed his social media followers that Nelson would return to the tour by Wednesday, June 26. However, he apparently still wasn’t feeling 100 percent, leading Nelson to miss last night’s show in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

A post to Nelson’s social media accounts indicated the Red-Headed Stranger would return to the tour shortly. Indeed, the Outlaw Music Festival has another series of shows on the East Coast this weekend, beginning Friday (June 28) in Syracuse, New York.

The festival has one more New York stop Saturday (June 29) followed by a New Jersey show the following day. Additionally, Nelson is scheduled to play in Massachusetts Tuesday (July 2), followed by a pair of appearances in New York and Pennsylvania that weekend.

Lukas Nelson Has Been Filling In For His Day

Undoubtedly, Willie Nelson leaves big shoes to fill. But who better to wear them comfortably than his son? Lukas Nelson stepped in and played his dad’s entire set during the first weekend of the Outlaw Music Festival tour.

The lead vocalist for country-rock outfit Promise of the Real brought the crowd to tears with his rendition of “Always On My Mind.”

Listening to "On The Road Again" and hoping for a quick and easy recovery for Mr. Willie Nelson, who has fallen ill in recent days and has had to miss some concert opportunities, though he has been thankfully substituted by his son, Lukas Nelson. He also has nice vocal talent! — Nick Galitzine Simp 🏳️‍🌈 (@NickGalSimp) June 27, 2024

Obviously, fans are desperately hoping to see Willie Nelson take the stage in Syracuse. This will mean he has made a full recovery and can get to work on his 76th original studio album. But if you can’t have Willie, Lukas Nelson is the next best thing.

“I love Willie Nelson and I’m falling for his son Lukas,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “He sounds like his dad.”

