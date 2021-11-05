Mariah Carey, Khalid, & Kirk Franklin Collaborate on Festive Christmas Single & Video

Immediately after the clock struck midnight on Halloween, Mariah Carey ushered in the Christmas season. Following her season’s greetings, Carey promptly released her latest single titled “Fall in Love at Christmas.” For the new song, the singer tapped fellow artists Khalid and Kirk Franklin to be featured on the cheery track.

Carey brings her signature whistle register to the five-minute song, while Khalid and Franklin add their own R&B and soulful sounds to “Fall in Love at Christmas.” The trio also came together to create a music video for their song, which dropped Friday (November 5) in conjunction with the single release. The video was filmed in Carey’s Butterfly Lounge where the three artists serenade each other. Carey’s twin sons, Moroccan and Monroe, also make a cameo towards the end of the music video.

In addition to this latest release, the Queen of Christmas will be making her Apple TV+ return for another holiday special this year. The special, titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, will air in December.

Last December, Carey explained to Elle why this particular holiday means so much to her. “I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were,” she said. “It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything. And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.

“After I kind of emerged from my first relationship–slash–marriage [to Tommy Mottola], I created the Christmases that I wanted to have,” Carey stated.

Clearly, the songstress has embraced the season and continues to let her creativity flow into the holiday’s festivities.

Watch the music video for “Fall in Love at Christmas,” below.