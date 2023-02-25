Listen to the Never-Before-Heard Whitney Houston Gospel Song, “He Can Use Me”

Whitney Houston fans rejoice.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

There is a new song from Houston, also known as The Voice, released this week—a gospel track, “He Can Use Me.” The new song comes ahead of the gospel album from the legendary singer, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, set for release on March 24.

The song was originally recorded in 1981 by Houston when she was 17 years old. It also marks the second release from her upcoming posthumous gospel album. “Testimony” was previously released earlier this month.

[RELATED: Behind the Meaning of “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston]

“He Can Use Me” is one of six never-before-heard songs on the forthcoming album. It will also be accompanied by a new television documentary special and DVD. The LP will be available on CD and all digital formats. Fans may pre-order it, HERE.

A press statement about the upcoming documentary read, “Hosted by acclaimed GRAMMY-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and produced by Barry Jennings, the documentary follows Whitney’s gospel journey from her first-ever performance in front of an audience to her many breathtaking appearances performing gospel songs to recording the soundtrack to the 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife, which became the best-selling gospel album of all time.”

The documentary television special, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, will premiere on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET on UPtv and Aspire TV.

Check out the stunning new track below, showcasing vulnerability, youth, devotion, and strength all at once.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images