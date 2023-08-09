Kylie Minogue Discusses Madonna’s Health and Celebration Tour

Kylie Minogue sent out a heartfelt message to Madonna as the “Like a Prayer” singer recovers from a “serious viral infection.” Madonna’s Celebration Tour had to be postponed after the icon found herself in the ICU.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I feel for her,” Minogue said in a recent interview with E! News. “I feel for everyone touring, but especially women touring.

“I think it’s just that bit more work for us and it is so taxing on you as a whole,” Minogue continued. “I will definitely be getting my ticket and going to see Madonna when she gets back on the road.”

[RELATED: Kylie Minogue Reveals Her Top Choice to Portray Her in a Biopic]

In another recent interview with 103.5 KTU, Minogue expressed interest in working with Madonna in the future after she was asked about a potential collaboration. “I would. Of course, I would!” Minogue said at the time. “She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, shared the news regarding the singer’s health and tour via Instagram last month. “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote.

Minogue has been very vocal in the media as of late, and recently shared which actress she would like to be played by in a potential biopic based on her life. “Margot Robbie in my dreams. She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure,” Minogue told E!

Minogue is currently getting ready to begin a Las Vegas residency on November 3. Tickets are currently available for presale. Minogue will release her 16th studio album, Tension, on September 23.

Photo by Darenote LTD 2020 / Shorefire