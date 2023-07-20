Kylie Minogue Featured in Upcoming Musical ‘I Should Be So Lucky’

Global superstar Kylie Minogue, who has just broken records with her pop anthem “Padam Padam,” has revealed that she will be appearing in a new musical titled I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical. The musical is inspired by the music produced by The Hit Factory, which consists of Mike Stock, Matt Aitken, and Pete Waterman.
Twenty-five songs written by the trio for Minogue will be featured in the play. It has been noted on Twitter by The SoundtrackPlus Entertainment Show that Minogue will “digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical.”
The play is written and directed by Debbie Isitt, who helmed the 2006 comedy film, Confetti. I Should Be So Lucky will follow Ella and Nathan who face hardships while preparing for their wedding.
“I’m thrilled to announce that I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical, I Should Be So Lucky,” Minogue said in a statement.“It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show.
Stock, Aitken, and Waterman also released a statement of their own. “[We] are thrilled to be part of this wonderful new adventure. To see our songs take on a new life in the world of musical theatre and working on a collaboration with Debbie Isitt and her talented team is so exciting and very special,” the group declared.
The musical will debut on November 2 at the Opera House in Manchester, England, and will conclude at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen, Scotland on May 4, 2024. Check out the official scheduled dates below:
2023
November 2 – 25: Manchester, Opera House
November 27 – December 2: Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
December 4 – 9: Plymouth, Theatre Royal
December 12 – 30: Leeds, Grand Theatre & Opera House
December 8 – January 13: Dartford, Orchard Theatre
2024
January 16 – 20: Sheffield, Lyceum
January 23 – 27: Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
January 29 – February 3: New Wimbledon Theatre
February 5 – 10: New Oxford Theatre
February 12 – 17: Glasgow, King’s Theatre
February 19 – 24: Hull, New Theatre
February 5 – March 9: Milton Keynes Theatre
March 11 – 16: Southend, Cliffs Pavillion
March 18 – 23: Woking, New Victoria Theatre
March 25 – 30: Bromley, Churchill Theatre
April 1 – 6: Birmingham, The Alexandra
April 9 – 13: Bristol Hippodrome
April 15 – 20: Liverpool Empire
April 22 – 27: Sunderland Empire
April 30 April – May 4: Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images