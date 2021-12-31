Kylie Minogue Releases Remix of “A Second to Midnight” Ahead of New Year’s Eve

Famed pop star Kylie Minogue with the help of the electro-pop group Years & Years has released the new Jodie Harsh remix version of her song “A Second to Midnight” ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The 53-year-old Australian artist released the original version of the song and accompanying music video, which you can see below, earlier this year on October 6 as the lead single for her Guest List Edition release of her 2020 album Disco. (Minogue released the second single “Kiss of Life” featuring Jessie Ware on October 29.)

Minogue announced the new release and thanked the drag icon, Harsh, on social media, writing to her two-plus-million followers on Twitter, “Thank you to the ICON @jodieharsh for this incredible remix of A Second To Midnight. @yearsandyears which is out NOW, have a great NYE Lovers! Kylie.lnk.to/MidnightRemixTW“

Thank you to the ICON @jodieharsh for this incredible remix of A Second To Midnight 🌙 @yearsandyears which is out NOW, have a great NYE Lovers! 💖 https://t.co/GiEb1tQjNU pic.twitter.com/UMyBD4mFqq — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) December 31, 2021

To celebrate the new year, Minogue will be joining Years & Years with a performance tonight as part of BBC One’s The Big New Years & Years Eve Party with Kylie and Pet Shop Boys.

For the artist, Disco brought Minogue a great deal of success and fame this year. It made her the first female artist ever to have the U.K. No. 1 album in five consecutive decades. Minogue is also the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time. She has sold now well over 80 million records worldwide.

Check out the aforementioned songs from Minogue below. And then check out our coverage of what else is going on this year on New Year’s Eve HERE and HERE.

And let us say, Happy New Year, dear readers. It’s been a joy to journey through 2021 with you and with all hope, 2022 will show us a bright light at the end of this tunnel. As always, music will help show the way!

Photo by Darenote LTD 2020 / Shorefire Media