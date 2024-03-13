Outloud Music Festival 2024: How To Get Tickets

The annual Outloud Music Festival is coming up soon, and the West Hollywood festival just announced its headliners. Pop stars Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monáe, Diplo, and more will be performing at the famous Weho Pride festival this June! The fest will also have a ton of supporting acts, including Doechii, Ashnikko, Noah Cyrus, Trixie Mattel, Keke Palmer, Channel Tres, Yaeji, Big Freedia, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Vincint, and more. This lineup is a huge deal for the annual WeHo Pride music fest, which celebrates queen artists and musicians from around the country.

Outloud Music Festival 2024 will kick off on June 1 and 2 at West Hollywood Park in Hollywood, California. Doors will open at 2:00 pm on June 1 and will close just before midnight on June 2.

If you want to get your hands on tickets before they go on general sale on March 15 at 10:00 am PDT, you’ll need to sign up via the festival website to enter the waiting list. When you sign up for the waiting list, you’re also entered to win two free VIP passes to Outloud Music Festival 2024 and WeHo Pride. General sale tickets (if any are left!) will be available via the festival website and Stubhub.

When it comes to festivals, we always recommend using Stubhub to find last-minute tickets. Once general sale kicks off, tickets tend to go fast. With Stubhub, you can find tickets even after the festival dates have sold out. Plus, all purchases are protected by the FanProtect Guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about getting scammed.

Keep an out on March 15 when tickets go on general sale. They will definitely not last, so get your passes ASAP!

Saturday, June 1 – Hollywood, CA – West Hollywood Park

Saturday, June 2 – Hollywood, CA – West Hollywood Park

