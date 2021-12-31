Billy Strings, Avett Brothers, Others to Hold NYE Livestreams for Fans

While we documented a number of great New Year’s Eve Specials HERE, we wanted to share with you some of our favorite upcoming NYE concert livestreams that you may want to tune into, from Billy Strings to the Avett Brothers to Thunderpussy.

So, without further ado, let’s check out some concerts you can dive into as you pop your bottles of champagne or just relax on your couch in your favorite pink bathrobe.

Billy Strings

The masterful guitar player had to cancel a planned show so he instead will be ushering in the New Year with an album release show from September. Catch the show at 9 ET on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass station.

The satellite radio station tweeted about the event, saying, “Ring in 2022 with @BillyStrings’ album release shows from this past September. Catch the concerts starting at 9 pm ET on @SXMBluegrass. http://siriusxm.us/billystrings“

Strings will also be part of a second NYE livestream, which you can check out HERE.

The Avett Brothers

The lovable Americana band will be broadcasting its New Year’s Eve show from 2020 this year for fans to enjoy the show again (or for those who have yet to watch it in all its acoustic guitar and harmonizing glory).

The band shared the news on Twitter, saying, “Put on your best PJs, grab a front row seat in your living room, and get ready for a midnight toast…we’re rebroadcasting last year’s #AvettNYE show for FREE! Details: https://bit.ly/3HpvWXC#HappyNewYear2022“

Thunderpussy

For you west coasters, the all-femme rockers Thunderpussy will be broadcasting a livestream for fans from their home base of Seattle. The quartet recently had to cancel their live NYE show (moving the gig to 2022). But the band will be offering a livestream for fans as a replacement.

The livestream will begin at 11 am PT on YouTube. So get caffeinated!

Phish

The legendary jam band will be performing three sets from “The Ninth Cube” (without an audience. Check out the band’s YouTube page for the broadcast.

The band tweeted about the show, writing, “Phish will perform three full sets this New Year’s Eve, LIVE from the Ninth Cube, presented by @PhishRadioSXM & @SIRIUSXM. The show will be performed without an audience and will be webcast for free on Phish’s @YouTube and http://LivePhish.com w/ a simulcast on @PhishRadioSXM“

Photo by Jesse Faatz / Sacks & Co