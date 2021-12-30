New Year’s Eve Specials: Who’s Performing and How to Watch

It’s time to usher out the old and ring in the new. Good riddance, some would say, to 2021.

As we say goodbye to another crazy year, there are some folks who would like to spend the milestone occasion with us. From Ryan Seacrest on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to Miley Cyrus on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, we have choices.

“Join us on New Year’s Eve, we’re hosting the biggest party in Miami,” Cyrus says in the video promo.

Nashville will host over 50 performers throughout the night and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will celebrate 50 years (with segments coming from Puerto Rico for the first time, with a Spanish language countdown).

But that’s not all, whatever you choose to do this December 31, American Songwriter has you covered. Here’s who is performing and how you can watch the New Year’s Eve specials whether you enjoy the new year at a party or on your couch (Thanks Covid).

1. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

The 50th Anniversary will expand to Puerto Rico for the first time ever with a Spanish language countdown.

Host: Ryan Seacrest from New York’s Times Square

Co-hosts: Roselyn Sanchez (from San Juan, Puerto Rico), Liza Koshy (from NYC), Ciara (from Los Angeles), and Billy Porter (from New Orleans)

Performers:

Times Square: Journey and Karol G, (LL Cool J and Chloë, originally scheduled to perform, have cancelled their appearances.)

Los Angeles: AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, Don Omar with Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Maneskin, Mae Muller with Polo G, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Walker Hayes.

New Orleans: Billy Porter, Louis Armstrong

Puerto Rico: Daddy Yankee

Network: ABC

The event will also be livestreamed at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, LiveStream.com/2022, and TimesSquareBall.net beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET

When: Friday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

2. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (NBC)

Hosts: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

Performers: Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h.

Network: NBC and streaming on Peacock

When: December 31, 10:30 pm -Live from Miami

3. New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN)

Hosts: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Performers: Katy Perry, who will headline from her new Las Vegas residency, and appearances from guest stars like William Shatner, Amanda Gorman, Duran Duran, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Earth, Wind & Fire and Leslie Jordan

Network: CNN and streaming on CNNGo app

When: December 31, 8 p.m. EST/5 PST.

4. New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Bobby Bones and ET‘s Rachel Smith

Hosts: Bobby Bones and co-host Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith

“I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned,” Bones said. “I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

Performers: Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Sam Hunt, Blake Shelton, Lady A and many more. (Over 50 performances throughout the night, across multiple locations)

Network: CBS and streaming on Paramount+

When: (Airing twice) 8 p.m. EST/PST then again at 11:30 p.m. EST/PST.

5. All-American New Year

Hosts: Fox & Friends Weekend co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Will Cain will co-host live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville.

Performers: Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, John Elefante (former lead singer of Kansas), Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel.

Network: Fox News Channel

When: Friday, December 31, 10 PM – 1:30 AM ET.

6. TikTok’s New Year’s Eve Special

Host: Average Fashion Blogger

Performers: Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis & Rico Nasty

How to Watch: Tik Tok App

When: Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

