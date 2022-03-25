Lady Gaga’s 14 Best Quotes: “Pop Music Will Never Be Low Brow”

As cliché as it may sound, we’re still gaga over Gaga.

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, first found stardom when she released her debut album The Fame in 2008 which includes the songs “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.” With the momentum of this first record, Gaga went on to release four more solo albums and two collaborative albums with jazz singer Tony Bennett. And along the way, her fan base exploded.

Yet while, Lady Gaga is many things—international pop star, award-winning actress, cultural icon— she’s also human. And she’s a woman who has her own perspective on life and love and all the universal themes we partake in each day.

So, read below for Lady Gaga’s two cents, some of her best quotes.

1. “Love is like a brick. You can build a house, or you can sink a dead body.”

2. “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.”

3. “Pop music will never be low brow.”

4. “I think that music is one of the most powerful things the world has to offer no matter what race or religion or nationality, sexual orientation, gender that you are it has the power to unite us.”

5. “I allow myself to fail, I allow myself to break. I’m not afraid of my flaws.”

6. “I don’t like Los Angeles. The people are awful and terribly shallow, and everybody wants to be famous but nobody wants to play the game. I’m from New York. I will kill to get what I need.”

7. “I’ve been searching for ways to heal myself, and I’ve found that kindness is the best way.”

8. “The only big things I’ve purchased are my dad’s heart valve and a Rolls-Royce for my parents, for their anniversary. And that was only because my dad had a Lady Gaga license plate on our old car and it was making me crazy because he was followed everywhere, so I bought him a new car.”

9. “I want my fans to love themselves. It’s almost like I want to hypnotize them so when they hear my music they love themselves instantly.”

10. “I’m half living my life between reality and fantasy at all times.”

11. “When you’re around me and really see that all I do is live and breathe for my work, it’s not strange, it’s just Gaga.”

12. “Trust is like a mirror, you can fix it if it’s broken, but you can still see the crack in that mother fucker’s reflection.”

13. “I don’t want to make money; I want to make a difference.”

14. “You laugh at me because I’m different; I laugh at you because you’re the same.”

Photo Credit: Norbert Schoerner / Chuff Media