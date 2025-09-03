Lainey Wilson Celebrates Fall With Nashville Corn Maze Inspired by Her Image

Growing up in a town of less than 300 people, Lainey Wilson’s dreams transported her from Baskin, Louisiana, to the heart of country music. Like many before her, Wilson moved to Nashville in hopes of becoming the next big country music star. And while not happening overnight, the singer eventually walked on stage to accept the Entertainer of the Year award. Not remotely slowing down, Wilson’s accolades even included a Grammy for Best Country Album (Bell Bottom Country). But among all her awards, she recently received a special honor thanks to a corn maze.

With fall right around the corner, the Honeysuckle Hill Farm went ahead and started to plan its new corn maze for the season. And having some truly creative people behind the process, they decided to celebrate Wilson with a corn maze made from her likeness. That’s right, according to a video shared on Facebook, fans of Wilson will have the chance to get lost in a corn maze depicting Wilson.

Thrilled about the unique honor, Wilson shared her excitement in the video, stating, “I just wanted to invite y’all out for some good farming fun in this year’s country music farm featuring yours truly.” She even promised the entire experience would be a “Whirlwind” of fun. As for the design of the maze, it will feature Wilson tipping her hat with the message “Nashville Loves Lainey Wilson.”

Fall Festival Will Feature More Than Lainey Wilson Thanks To Frog Show

Although a Wilson corn maze was enough to draw a crowd, the Honeysuckle Hill Farm fall festival brought more than country music. Looking at the map for this year’s festival, it included a catfish alley, zip line, cornado swing, hay rides, 100-foot slide, bear factory, and even a frog show. What exactly does a frog show consist of?

Expected to open on September 27th and run until November 1st, a weekday ticket will set visitors back $19.95, with weekend tickets running $24.95. But for those living in the area, they can purchase a season pass to the festival for only $54.95. And with more than a few attractions, the ability to visit again and again might be the best option.

As fans wander through the maze this fall, they’ll not only celebrate the season but also the whirlwind journey of one of country music’s brightest stars.



