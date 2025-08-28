The One Lainey Wilson Song She Believes Will Always Follow Her: “You’re Going To Sing It 30, 50 Years From Now”

Back in 2024, Lainey Wilson expanded her career in country music with the release of Whirlwind. The album featured hit songs like “4X4XU” and “Good Horses”, featuring Miranda Lambert. Wilson loved what she produced with the album so much that she released a deluxe edition just a few days ago, on August 22nd. The new edition saw the country singer showcase her star power with “Somewhere Over Laredo.” But even with Wilson producing hit after hit, there was one song she instantly knew would stand the test of time. And it was all thanks to “Peace, Love and Cowboys.”

Sharing a few laughs with Theo Von on This Past Weekend, Wilson considered “Peace, Love and Cowboys” a “bop.” With many in the world struggling with the stress of getting by, the song focused on a simpler life. Knowing that type of freedom was rare to find, Wilson channeled those emotions in the song. “One of my favorite songs I’ve ever written is on there. It’s called “Peace, Love and Cowboys.” And it’s a bop.”

Lainey Wilson “Okay” With Singing “Peace, Love and Cowboys” “Forever”

Written by Josh Kear, Trannie Anderson, and Dallas Wilson, the lyrics centered on how the freedom found within the American West was completely priceless. And speaking of priceless, Wilson couldn’t tell the future, but she insisted, “You just kind of feel like the song’s going to be around for a long time, even if that just means that you’re going to sing it 30, 50 years from now. And so that’s how I felt about it. I was like, I’d be okay with singing the song for the rest of forever.”

With Wilson releasing the audio version of the song on YouTube less than a week ago, it already climbed over 45,000 views. Looking at what fans had to say about the track, comments included:

“Absolutely need more Peace and Love and Cowboys in this country, Excellent song.” “Just to be clear this song is so so so SO unbelievably beautiful! It makes me feel a lot of peace and joy hearing this! I can’t say thank you enough for this wonderful blessing to my ears” “love this song! I’m a flower child of the 70’s, horse loving cowgirl who longs for more peace in this world! Thank you Lainey”

While able to strike a chord with those seeking a simpler life, Wilson’s own life appeared anything but simple. Yet, it’s clear that as her career grows more complex, Wilson still leans on timeless themes to keep her rooted – and “Peace, Love and Cowboys” is set to be one of those songs that keeps her grounded for decades to come.

