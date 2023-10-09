Lainey Wilson Covers The Judds’ “Mama She’s Crazy” Live at the Grand Ole Opry

Lainey Wilson took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry last week for, among other highlights, a very special tribute.

As reported by Whiskey Riff, while performing at the Opry House, Wilson told the crowd that growing up, she was a fan of both Dolly Parton and The Judds. Then, those two worlds collided when the country musician was asked to record a cover of a Judds track with Parton for the upcoming album titled A Tribute to The Judds out on October 27.

For their contribution on the record, Parton and Lainey collaborated on the song “Mama She’s Crazy,” which is the second single from Naomi and Wynonna’s debut album, Why Not Me, and ended up being the first of 14 No. 1 hits.

The singer/songwriter treated the audience to a performance of “Mama She’s Crazy” at the Grand Ole Opry, minus Parton who wasn’t able to be present. A Tribute to The Judds is available to pre-save/pre-order here.

This week, Wilson’s nostalgic ballad “Watermelon Moonshine” has earned the top spot on country radio. The milestone marks her fifth consecutive No. 1.

“Hearing y’all sing this song makes me realize I wasn’t the only one sipping on some watermelon moonshine growing up,” she shared on Instagram. “Sometimes music is about dreaming and sometimes it’s about being nostalgic. This song is for the memories. Thank y’all for spinning the hell out of this and making it the #1 song on country radio this week!”

This year has been a lauded one for Wilson. “Watermelon Moonshine” taking the No. 1 spot follows “Heart Like a Truck,” which also nabbed the top spot on Billboard’s Country airplay chart. Wilson beat her own record with that track, given that she was the last solo female artist to top that particular chart in 2021 with “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT