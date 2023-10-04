Lainey Wilson Has a Message for Her Exes Who Think “Watermelon Moonshine” Is About Them

Lainey Wilson landed her second No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart earlier this year with “Watermelon Moonshine.” The song’s lyrics tell a bittersweet story of short-lived young love. As a result, several of the Louisiana native’s exes have claimed the song is about them.

Videos by American Songwriter

Much like Deana Carter’s ‘90s classic “Strawberry Wine,” “Watermelon Moonshine” resonated with countless listeners. The song took them back to their first booze-fueled rolls in the hay. At the same time, many of Wilson’s exes are certain that she wrote the song about them.

On a recent episode of Taste of Country Nights, Wilson addressed those claims. “Every boy I have ever dated in my lifetime thinks this song is about them,” the singer said. “No,” she said, seemingly speaking to those exes, “Do you not realize I dated other people than you?”

Wilson went on to say that even guys that she casually dated for a couple of months are confident she’s singing about them in the song. She has a message for those delusional guys. “Boy, if that butters your biscuit, if that makes you feel good, you’re right. I wrote it about ya.”

Wilson co-penned the song with Josh Kear and Jordan Schmidt for her Bell Bottom Country album. If she went into the song with anyone in mind, she’s keeping that to herself. Instead, the Yellowstone star has let the steamy bittersweet song speak for itself.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Wins Inaugural Female Artist of 2023 at the People’s Choice Country Awards]

Adding a second chart-topper to her list of accomplishments is only the beginning for Wilson this year. She also received nine nominations at the upcoming Country Music Association Awards. She’s up for Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Additionally, Wilson took home Female Artist of the Year at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

She is the only artist in CMA history to be the most-nominated artist in their first two appearances on the ballot. The world will find out how many of those awards she’ll take home when the CMA Awards air on November 8.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy