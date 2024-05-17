Cody Johnson Keeps It Simple With Rousing ACM Awards Performance of “Dirt Cheap”

Cody Johnson is a country music success story. His triumphs are all the more impressive when you consider that he self-published his first six albums without the backing of a record label. Understandably, authenticity is paramount for the 36-year-old Texan. When Johnson performed at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday (May 16), he wanted to let the music speak for itself. And that’s exactly what he did.

Cody Johnson: ‘I Don’t Want Smoke And Pyro’

Taking the stage at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Johnson delivered a low-key, yet stirring performance of “Dirt Cheap.” He dropped the track in March as the second single from Leather, his third major-label studio album.

Speaking with Country Now ahead of the show, Johnson stressed the song’s bare-bones message. The five-time ACM nominee recalled an invaluable bit of advice he once received from award-winning country songwriter Dean Dillon.

“[H]e said, ‘When you write a perfect song, you should be able to see the same thing in your head every time when you hear it,'” the “‘Til You Can’t” singer said. “For instance, every time I hear George Strait’s ‘The Chair,’ I see the same thing in my head.”

Johnson then praised the track’s songwriter. “Josh Phillips did an incredible job by himself of writing ‘Dirt Cheap’ because every time I sing it, I see those same things in my head,” the two-time Country Music Association Award winner said.

He continued, “I thought, we’re just going to sit on some stools. I don’t want dancers, I don’t want confetti bombs, I don’t want smoke and pyro. Let’s just sit here on the stool like Don Williams and Merle Haggard would and just tell you the story.”

Parker McCollum Sings Fellow ACM Nominee’s Praises

Country star Parker McCollum was up against Johnson for the 2024 Visual Media of the Year award. But there was no bad blood as the “Burn It Down” singer sang his rival’s praises. McCollum said on Backstage Country that any time he hears Johnson play, “I’m like, dude, I got to go home and practice.”

“He is so good for country music and dedicated to being a true talent at playing and singing like that,” McCollum said. “My level of respect for him is very high.”

Featured image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images