Wynonna Judd Salutes Song Suffragettes After Receiving the Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award: “I Am Always in Your Corner”

Last week, Nashville’s all-female collective of singer/songwriters Song Suffragettes celebrated their 10th anniversary. That night, they also paid tribute to country icon Wynonna Judd and presented her with the Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award. The award goes to women who have inspired generations of women who have performed on the Song Suffragettes’ stage.

Last week, Judd took to social media to show her gratitude to the Song Suffragettes for the award and share her thoughts about the event. “Roses are YELLOW, violets are blue, Song Suffragettes, I love YOU,” she wrote in the post.

“I loved getting to meet and hug the necks of the ones who will carry on the torch for the women in country music. I am always in your corner,” she added. The post also included three photos from the event. One showed Judd surrounded by yellow roses, another captured her receiving her award, and the third showed her performing onstage.

Song Suffragettes Honor Wynonna Judd

According to Music Row, several members of Song Suffragettes took the stage to perform songs they’d written for themselves or other artists. Many of those singer/songwriters also covered songs from the Judds’ catalog.

Maddie & Tae started the night with their hits “Girl in a Country Song” and “Die from a Broken Heart” followed by the Judds classic “Have Mercy.” Later in the night, Chapel Hart took the stage to perform their song “Perfect for Me” followed by a cover of “Grandpa” by the Judds. Tenille Arts covered “Mamy He’s Crazy” during her short set. Additionally, the female members of The Isaacs and the Belmont Bluegrass Ensemble ripped through a bluegrass version of “Why Not Me” from the Judds’ debut album.

Finally, Wynonna took the stage to play stripped-down versions of “What It Takes,” “Love Is Alive,” and a new song titled “Flying High.” The night ended with all of the Song Suffragettes joining Judd onstage for a tear-jerking rendition of “Love Can Build a Bridge.” Watch a fan-shot video of the performance below.

Featured Image by Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images