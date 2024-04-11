Exclusive: Lainey Wilson Reflects on the “Pure Magic” of Recording With Wynonna Judd for Upcoming Tom Petty Tribute Album

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty will hit record store shelves and streaming platforms on May 31. The all-star tribute to Petty includes covers by Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Jamey Johnson, and more. Additionally, Lainey Wilson and Wynonna Judd team up for “Refugee” on the album.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released “Refugee” in 1980 as the second single from their album Damn the Torpedoes and it peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Petty and Mike Campbell co-wrote the song. Campbell wrote the music before Petty penned the lyrics. It remains one of the band’s most popular songs and currently has more than 100 million streams.

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Lainey Wilson recalled working with Wynonna Judd on the cover at Judd’s in-home studio.

Lainey Wilson Reflects on Recording with Wynonna Judd

“That was one of the coolest experiences of my life,” Wilson said when asked about recording with Judd. “My gosh, every time I tried to use that growl in my voice, I was trying to channel my inner Wynonna,” she added. “Everybody wants an inner Wynonna.”

Wilson also revealed that she traveled to Judd’s home to record the track in her in-home studio. “Getting to have that experience with her, in her studio, in her house, with her husband Cactus, it was wild,” she said. “We went into cut the vocals at the exact same time. We were just separated by a thin wall and we just got to riff off of each other. It was pure magic,” she added.

About Judd’s performance, Wilson said, “Everything she does, she gives 190 percent.”

Petty Country Tracklist

“I Should Have Known It” – Chris Stapleton “Wildflowers” – Thomas Rhett “Runnin’ Down a Dream” – Luke Combs “Southern Accents” – Dolly Parton “Here Comes My Girl” – Justin Moore “American Girl” – Dierks Bentley “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Lady A “I Forgive It All” – Jamey Johnson “I Won’t Back Down” – Brothers Osborne “Refugee” – Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson “Angel Dream #2” – Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson “Learning to Fly” – Eli Young Band “Breakdown” – Ryan Hurd featuring Carly Pearce “Yer So Bad” – Steve Earle “Ways to Be Wicked” – Margo Price and Mike Campbell “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” – Midland “Free Fallin’” – The Cadillac Three featuring Breland “I Need To Know” – Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Rhiannon Giddens featuring Benmont Tench “You Wreck Me” – George Strait

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

