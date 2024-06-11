Lainey Wilson is Still Waiting for a Call from ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan About Season 5

Lainey Wilson made her television debut on the neo-Western Yellowstone portraying the singer Abby, a role which was allegedly created just for her. Now, with season five of the show nearing the end of production, she says she’s still waiting for a call from series creator Taylor Sheridan to reprise her role.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight recently, she expressed her interest in returning to the show. “I’m waiting! I’m tellin’ you, I’m waiting,” she said. She also revealed that she hasn’t received any correspondence from Sheridan about returning to her character. “Taylor knows my schedule, so holler!”

According to Wilson, she’s “100 percent” on board with stepping back into her role. “I think it’s got to be finished out and storylines got to go somewhere, you know? And any chance I get to be a part of that universe right there, sign me up!”

Yellowstone is set to end after this season, closing a popular chapter in Taylor Sheridan’s multiverse. Additions to that multiverse include 1883 and 1923, both prequels to the Yellowstone story which follow multiple generations of the Dutton family. Sheridan, as usual, remains busy, churning out show after show even while he allegedly feuds with Kevin Costner.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Reveals the Bon Jovi Hand-Written Letter That She Calls “One of the Coolest Moments I’ve Had”]

Lainey Wilson is Busy Getting Letters From Bon Jovi While She Waits for Taylor Sheridan to Call

In the same ET interview, Lainey Wilson also spoke about her new friendship with Jon Bon Jovi. The rocker recently sat down with Wilson’s friend and labelmate Jelly Roll for Interview magazine, where the two spoke about Jelly’s rise to fame, the magic of being in Nashville, and their appreciation for Lainey Wilson.

Bon Jovi called her “the greatest thing ever,” and Jelly Roll agreed wholeheartedly. Apparently, Bon Jovi sent both Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll letters, which Jelly said he hung up in his house.

Wilson addressed the letter with ET, stating, “He did write me a little letter! And he put his phone number on there. I was like, ‘Now this might be one of the coolest moments I’ve had.'” She continued, “[Bon Jovi] has lifted me up and encouraged me, and that’s one that you write home about, for sure.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images