‘American Idol’ Standout Who Shockingly Quit Show Makes a Surprise Announcement

Former American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson shocked audiences when she decided to drop out of the competition (after receiving a platinum ticket) back in 2022. The only reason given at the time was “personal reasons.”

Videos by American Songwriter

In the two years since, fans speculated that Anderson got a record deal early on. It’s still not very clear why Anderson decided to leave the show after getting so much praise from the judges at the time.

[See American Idol Judge Luke Bryan Live In 2024]

Now, Anderson has made another surprise announcement. The 20-year-old singer from Virginia made an Instagram post on Wednesday announcing that she will serve on an 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. According to Anderson, the mission will end in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“It’s the least I can do after all God has blessed me with,” said said in the long-winded post. “I hope to return a more Christlike and charitable person.”

The post also included photos of the former Idol contestant posing with the Book of Mormon. She also noted that she hopes that she can help other people find the “joy and peace that I have found in this gospel.”

What Has Kenedi Anderson Done Since Leaving ‘Idol’?

Since dropping out of American Idol, Anderson has been busy working on her music as well as her religious endeavors.

Shortly after announcing her departure from Idol, Anderson took to her Instagram to say that she wasn’t quitting music.

“Something I want to clarify: I AM NOT QUITTING MUSIC :))” said said in the post. “I am taking a break to focus on what God has called me to do, but I will be back before you know it! And you better believe that I’ll be working harder than ever to put music out for y’all!!”

While Anderson hasn’t released much in the way of music since leaving Idol, she has been quite active on social media. And, with the announcement of her upcoming mission, it’ll probably be even longer before we hear more from the young star.

Photo by Karen Neal

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.