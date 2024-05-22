“This Is the Moment Little Lainey Dreamed About”: Lainey Wilson Opens up About Emotional Grand Ole Opry Invite From Reba

On Tuesday night, fans of The Voice watched as Asher HaVon became the newest winner of The Voice. Not only winning for himself, but the singer also brought Reba McEntire her second win on the show. While celebrating with HaVon, Reba had a few surprises up her sleeve as she welcomed Lainey Wilson to the stage. Over the last few years, Wilson has taken over country music thanks to songs like “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “Watermelon Moonshine.” Sharing the stage with Reba, Wilson was shocked as the country legend invited her to become the latest inductee into the Grand Ole Opry.

Lainey Wilson Talks Her Emotional Grand Ole Opry Invite

For any country singer, there are few accomplishments greater than adding their name to the long list of icons that fill the halls of the Grand Ole Opry. Sharing the post on Twitter, Wilson celebrated the milestone, writing, “Somebody pinch me…I’m going to become a member of the @opry on June 7! This is the moment little Lainey dreamed about ever since her first trip to Nashville. Thank you @reba & @NBCTheVoice for the surprise of a lifetime.”

Somebody pinch me…I’m going to become a member of the @opry on June 7! 🥹😭 This is the moment little Lainey dreamed about ever since her first trip to Nashville. Thank you @reba & @NBCTheVoice for the surprise of a lifetime. https://t.co/MxNNvfjqA5 — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) May 22, 2024

Gaining over 80,000 likes, fans filled the comment section with praise and love. “You made me tear up Lainey! Sending big congratulations from another Louisiana girl here! I love Reba also. Your words about her are so accurate!” Another fan added, “Oh wow, this is everything! Congratulations Lainey, my daughter discovered you years ago and we’ve been big fans ever since! Well done and bravo!”

Asher HaVon Offers Secret To Winning ‘The Voice’

At 32 years old, Wilson always dreamed of singing at the historic venue. She recalled being just nine years old when she first visited the Grand Ole Opry. She remembered thinking to herself that one day she would perform on that stage. And never losing sight of that dream, it is now a reality as she will be inducted on June 7.

For HaVon, winning The Voice came after a time when he decided to stop singing. Host Carson Daly reminded fans, “Asher had not sung for two years before the blind auditions and now has won it all.”

Offering the secret to his success, HaAvon explained, “Always being the fullest version of myself when it comes to showing up. A secret that is so loud yet can be looked over all the time.”

