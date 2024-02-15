Lainey Wilson Sends a Love Letter to Country Music and Teases “Country’s Cool Again” With Acoustic Performance

Lainey Wilson has been feeling the love from the country music world lately. Last year, she took home several high-level awards including the CMA trophy for Entertainer of the Year. Then, continued the momentum with a Grammy win for Best Country Album earlier this month. In a recent post, she sent a love letter to country music.

Yesterday, Wilson posted a video Valentine’s card to the genre she has loved since she was a little girl. The video featured several shots showcasing the Louisiana native’s country lifestyle as well as a powerful voiceover about the crossover between the music and the culture it soundtracks. In the caption, she wrote, “I’ve got a few Valentines, and country music has always been one. Happy Valentine’s Day, y’all!”

Lainey Wilson’s Love Letter to Country Music

In the video, Wilson prefaces what she’s about to say by letting everyone know that it is her “Love letter to country music.” Then, she discusses what the music means to her. “Country music isn’t just a genre for those of us that live it. It’s a lifestyle. It’s the way we were raised and the way that we talk, it’s the way we eat, breathe, sleep, and survive,” she explained. She elaborated, adding, “It’s putting in the hard work to break a wild horse or pull a tractor out of the mud and the endurance to get up and do it all over again. It’s growin’ up knowin’ all the words to Willie, Waylon, Hank, and Dolly and family trips to Gatlinburg, Dollywood, and the Grand Ole Opry.”

Then, Wilson commented on the recent rise in popularity of country music. “Seein’ the world be reminded of and start to love the lifestyle that we’ve always known has put a big ol’ smile on my face,” she said. The CMA Entertainer of the Year concluded by adding, “That’s why I’m so proud to say that country’s cool again.”

“Country’s Cool Again” Drops Tomorrow

Wilson will release “Country’s Cool Again” tomorrow (February 16). It is the first new music she has released since unleashing her Grammy-winning album Bell Bottom Country. Yesterday, she shared an acoustic snippet of the track on social media. The clip below features the first verse and chorus of the upcoming song.

Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

