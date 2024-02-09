Lainey Wilson to Release First New Song Since ‘Bell Bottom Country’ With “Country’s Cool Again”

Lainey Wilson is returning with her first new music since the release of her blockbuster 2022 album Bell Bottom Country with a new song, an anthem to the music she loves, “Country’s Cool Again,” out February 16.



The new track—also the name of Wilson’s ongoing tour that started in 2023—comes ahead of her forthcoming headlining tour in Australia, which kicks off on March 17.

“‘Country’s Cool Again’ bridges elements of rock, Americana, and country into a Southern track coupled with Wilson’s signature flare,” reads a descriptor of the song. Wilson’s “ode to the country lifestyle” also links to her upbringing and the “Southern way of life.”



“This track is an ode to my upbringing and the story of my journey in this industry,” said Wilson in a statement, “where I have been and where I am now.”

Produced by Jay Joyce, who also worked on Bell Bottom Country, “Country’s Cool Again” was co-written by Willson’s other collaborators on the album the Heart Wranglers’ Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson, along with her band leader Aslan Freeman.



Wilson started performing the song live during her 2023 tour of the same name, including a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in September 2023. “I’m feeling all the love from country music fans,” said Wilson, “and I can’t wait to hear everyone singing this song back to me while we’re out on the road this year.”

In 2023, Wilson capped off a successful year by picking up five CMA awards, including the top honor of Entertainer of the Year. Wilson, who is scheduled to perform at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on February 18, also won the first Grammy of her career for Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country.



“I’m so excited to announce my brand-new song, ‘Country’s Cool Again,’” said Wilson. “This past year has been a wild ride and truly shown me that country music is really loving me back.”

