Lainey Wilson Set to Appear on ‘ManningCast’ During Dolphins-Steelers ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

With only a few weeks left in the NFL season, teams are pushing to gain a spot in the playoffs. On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Miami Dolphins. While the Dolphins currently sit third in the AFC East, the Steelers are No. 1 in the AFC North with a record of 7-6. Although a win for the Dolphins will bring their record to 7-7, beating the Steelers would be a massive blow to Aaron Rodgers. And not wanting to miss a single moment, Peyton and Eli Manning will welcome country star Lainey Wilson to discuss all things sports on Manningcast.

While the official game is broadcast on ESPN, fans of Peyton and Eli can watch a special broadcast called Manningcast. Giving the two former NFL players a platform to offer insight into the games, the show apparently loves country music. During Week 12 of the NFL, the Manningcast brought Luke Combs on as a guest.

As for Wilson, her appearance on Manningcast comes with a rich history. Any fans of Wilson easily remember her time hosting the CMA Awards. Although she hosted the CMA Awards this year solo, just last year, she helmed the ceremony with Luke Bryan and Peyton. Having shared the stage and a few laughs, the two are sure to pick up right where they left off.

Lainey Wilson Shares Special Connection With The Pittsburgh Steelers

If their connection to the CMA Awards wasn’t enough, Wilson also shared a love for the NFL. Well, maybe not the sport – but definitely the Steelers. Having dated for several years, Wilson and Devlin Hodges decided to take their relationship to the next stage when announcing their engagement.

For those who might not remember, Hodges secured a spot as a quarterback in the NFL. And the team just happened to be the Pittsburgh Steelers. And with Wilson first announcing she was dating Hodges by wearing his jersey, the country singer could pull it out of the closet once again.

Although playing for the Steelers, Hodges eventually retired and turned his attention to real estate. But never forgetting his time with the team, his future wife is sure to showcase her love for the Steelers.

Don’t miss Wilson on the Manningcast, airing on ESPN2 at 8:15 p.m. ET/PT Monday night, where she’ll bring a little country to the NFL.

