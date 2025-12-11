Shane Smith Joined Lainey Wilson for a Stunning Duet of This Christmas Classic, and We Need an Album ASAP

Since forming in 2011 in Austin, Texas, Shane Smith & the Saints have built a sizable fanbase, releasing four studio albums. The band’s career got an unprecedented boost when their music featured prominently in the hit Paramount series Yellowstone. Just last year, they made their headlining debut at the storied Ryman Auditorium. On Dec. 7, Shane Smith & the Saints joined reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year—and fellow Yellowstone star—Lainey Wilson during her sold-out show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the spirit of the season, Smith and Wilson teamed up for an incredible duet of this 1943 holiday staple.

Videos by American Songwriter

Watch Shane Smith and Lainey Wilson Spread Holiday Cheer in Vegas

Closing out her 2025 live show lineup in Sin City, Lainey Wilson welcomed Shane Smith & the Saints to the stage as her opening act. In addition to some of her better-known hits, including “Somewhere Over Laredo” and “Country’s Cool Again,” the Grammy-winning superstar harmonized with frontman Shane Smith on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane for the Judy Garland film Meet Me in St. Louis, everyone from Ella Fitzgerald to Tori Amos has put their own spin on the Yuletide favorite. Now, fans on social media are begging Lainey Wilson and Shane Smith to add their names to that list.

“they sound so good together,” raved one Instagram user.

In October, Wilson released the five-song EP Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition), which included a posthumous duet of “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” with Bing Crosby and a cover of George Strait’s “Christmas Cookies.” She even released a music video for the Crosby duet, reviving the late crooner Claymation-style.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Makes Her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut, Checking Another Item Off Her Bucket List]

Wilson Just Countrified This Yungblud-Aerosmith Collab

After previously teaming up with Steven Tyler for a rocking duet of Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” Lainey Wilson has once again reunited with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. The country superstar joins Tyler and British rocker Yungblud on an updated version of their song “Wild Woman,” off their recently-released collaborative EP One More Time.

“I’m really hyped to have Lainey Wilson jump on this record with us,” Yungblud said in a statement. “I have been a fan of hers for a while. Her life story is truly inspirational. With this record, we really needed a female vocalist who could carry it with the level of authenticity that Lainey embodies. We needed a wild woman, and we for sure got one!”

Featured image by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns