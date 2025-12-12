Jazz Fest 2026 Brings the Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Lainey Wilson, and Rod Stewart to New Orleans: Full Lineup & Ticket Options

While most people focus on the holidays and finding that perfect gift, the organizers for the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival are hard at work preparing for two weekends full of unforgettable performances. Already promoting acts like Earth, Wind & Fire, and Herbie Hancock, it seemed that the festival added a few more names to the lineup. And with tickets going on sale on December 12, the Jazz Fest revealed singers like Stevie Nicks and Rod Stewart would take the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking over the New Orleans Fair Grounds on April 23, the Jazz Fest will run for two weekends, ending on May 3. Although the festival is still a few months away, getting the chance to see Nicks and Stewart in concert might be the best way to kick off the summer and 2026.

[GET TICKETS HERE TO SEE THE EAGLES, STEVIE NICKS, & ROD STEWART AT JAZZ FEST 2026]

Jazz Fest Lineup And Ticket Options

As for the full lineup of performers, the Jazz Fest announced the following acts. And given that it featured two weekends of singers, this is just a sample.

Eagles Stevie Nicks Rod Stewart David Byrne The Black Keys Tedeschi Trucks Band Earth, Wind, & Fire Herbie Hancock Mavis Staples The Isley Brothers Cyril Neville Rhiannon Giddens Little Feat Jason Isbell St. Vincent Tyler Childers Lainey Wilson T-Pain

Although named the Jazz Festival, organizers decided to add a little country to the lineup. And with Wilson named the 2025 Entertainer of the Year, there appeared to be no better person to bring a taste of Nashville to New Orleans.

Looking at the price of admission – a 4-Day Pass for a SINGLE weekend will set fans back $399. That’s nearly $800 for both weekends. But if money is no option, the Jazz Fest offered a Big Chief VIP Weekend Pass. What does that include – “For guests looking for luxury — Big Chief VIP offers premium covered seating at the three Main Stages, an air-conditioned hospitality lounge; exclusive bars and private restrooms.” And the cost of being labeled “Big Chief” – $2,099.

With a stacked lineup, multiple ticket options, and two full weekends of music, Jazz Fest 2026 is shaping up to be two memorable weekends in New Orleans.



(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)



