Steven Tyler Shares Throwback Performance With Lainey Wilson: “We’ve Gotta Get Back Together Again Soon”

Lainey Wilson may be making “Country Cool Again,” but her musical influences aren’t exclusive to Nashville. Last year, she opened up for the Rolling Stones on their Hackney Diamonds tour, even joining them onstage in Chicago for a performance of their 1971 hit “Dead Flowers.”

In February 2025, Wilson shared the stage with another rock legend when she teamed up with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler for a rousing performance of the band’s 1973 song “Dream On” during the sixth annual Jam for Janie charity event at the Hollywood Palladium, following the 2025 Grammy Awards. As Tyler counts down to the 2026 event, set for Feb. 1, the four-time Grammy winner shared a throwback to his duet with Wilson.

“Go Lainey!!!! That song gave me chills with those two singing,” one TikTok user commented.

That night’s performance marked Tyler’s first since since Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring in 2024 after their frontman suffered significant damage to his vocal chords. He returned to the stage that night for six songs. The event included appearances from Mick Fleetwood, Jessie J, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt, and the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson.

Steven Tyler Confirms Aerosmith Collab With Yungblud, Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson raised some eyebrows with her response to Steven Tyler’s throwback post. “We’ve gotta get back together again soon…” the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer, 33, wrote.

Two days earlier, Tyler and Aerosmith founding guitarist Joe Perry teased a new version of “Wild Woman,” their collab with British artist Yungblud. Last month, the rockers released “Wild Woman” as part of their collaborative five-song EP One More Time.

“There was a cowgirl who loved this song so much that we had to add her on!” the caption read. “Can you guess who?”

Following a photo of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Yungblud, the post included a picture of a cowboy hat made by manufacturer Charlie 1 Horse in collaboration with none other than Lainey Wilson. This prompted speculation amid fans that the reigning two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will make an appearance on an upcoming remix of “Wild Woman.” And in a separate social media post later that day, Yungblud confirmed this by sharing a video of himself FaceTiming Wilson to discuss her part of the new feature, out tomorrow (Dec. 5.)

