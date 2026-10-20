Lainey Wilson Wrote Tim McGraw a Letter Asking for a Chance—15 Years Later, She’s Honoring Him at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Lainey Wilson got the chance to perform for one of her heroes. The country star took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s 2026 Medallion Ceremony on Oct. 18, performing in honor of one of the night’s inductees, Tim McGraw.

For her time on stage at Nashville’s CMA Theater, Wilson opted to perform McGraw’s 1997 hit, “Just to See You Smile.”

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Then, during her speech, Wilson reflected on the letter she wrote McGraw when she was just 18. McGraw didn’t receive the letter until earlier this year when he and Wilson met for the first time.

“My gosh, I’m so thrilled to be here. I’m glad you finally got your letter,” Wilson said, per Country Now. “… A lot of people say don’t meet your heroes and you and Faith [Hill] are both more than I could have ever imagined. You are who you say you are.”

What to Know About Tim McGraw’s Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

In addition to Wilson, Parker McCollum and Lady A took the stage in McGraw’s honor. The former artist sang “Don’t Take the Girl,” McGraw’s first No. 1 single, while the latter one performed “Live Like You Were Dying.”

All three performances clearly moved McGraw, who stated, “Hearing my songs sung back in your voices is such a strange and beautiful thing. It’s like… finding a letter you wrote a long time ago and learning it got to where it was going.”

As for McGraw’s induction, that was handled by Randy Owen.

“Home has never left his heart. Family has never left his heart. Country music has never left his heart,” Owen said. “We’re all so lucky that we can call him one of us.”

During his own speech, McGraw shared his hopes for future generations of musicians.

“Someday I hope some kid pulls into town with everything they own in a suitcase and a dream too big to fit in it. Maybe they’ll hear one of my songs on the radio. And I hope it tells them what I learned from Keith [Whitley]: getting here comes with a cost,” he said. “But standing here tonight, in front of all of you, in front of all of my heroes… in this moment, tonight, man, it’s worth it.”

McGraw was one of three artists who were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. Paul Overstreet and the Stanley Brothers were also part of the elite class.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum