Lana Del Rey Creates Billboard in Ex-Boyfriend’s Hometown to Promote New Album

Lana Del Rey has a new album in store for fans in 2023. The album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is set to drop on March 10.

To promote the album Del Rey has created only one billboard to advertise the release. Where is the billboard? In her police officer ex-boyfriend’s home city, that’s where. The billboard is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In fact, Del Rey posted about it on her private @honeymoon Instagram account, writing, “It’s personal.”

Her ex, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, is the police officer who appears in the reality show Live PD. Many are saying he’s the inspiration for the Tulsa-placed ad. Many also believe he’s the inspiration for the song, “Tulsa Jesus Freak” on Del Rey’s 2021 album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

You should come back to our place, baby / Don’t be afraid of our love / On the second floor, darling

In the second flat, hurry up / ‘Cause down in Arkansas, the stores are all closed / The kids in their hoodies, they dance super slow / We’re white-hot forever / And only God knows, she sings in the song.

“lana del Rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex-boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey,” wrote fan Twitter account @honeym0000n,

lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey pic.twitter.com/JVWD84lLXc — terrence (@honeym0000n) December 19, 2022

Del Rey announced her new album earlier this month, sharing the title track.

To celebrate the announcement, Del Rey released the title track from the forthcoming LP, which itself is a hazy, dreamy, nostalgic song, rich with curiosity and remorse.

Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji provide album production credits. The project also includes guest features from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, SYML, and Judah Smith, who is a pastor at Churchome.

The album’s title track is co-written by Del Rey and Hermosa, who produced the track, along with Antonoff, Erickson, and Dawes. Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is a follow-up to Del Rey’s pair of 2021 albums, Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters.

In other Del Rey news, the singer shared, in a series of since-removed Instagram live videos, that a backpack containing her laptop, three camcorders, and multiple hard drives were stolen from her car after a break-in.

“A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute,” she explained of the incident which took place in Los Angeles. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it.”

She continued, “I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster, which I didn’t have backed up on a cloud … And despite that, people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

