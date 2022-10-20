Lana Del Rey Loses Music and Book Manuscript After Laptop, Hard Drives Were Stolen

A recent smash-and-grab has left Lana Del Rey’s various upcoming projects at the mercy of her burglars.

On Wednesday (Oct. 19), the “Summertime Sadness” artist revealed in a series of since-removed Instagram live videos that a backpack containing her laptop, three camcorders, and multiple hard drives was stolen from her car after a break-in.

“A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute,” she explained of the incident which took place in Los Angeles. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it.”

She continued, “I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster, which I didn’t have backed up on a cloud … And despite that, people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

The singer has asked fans not to seek out the leaked music, saying “Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it because it’s not coming out yet.” She explained she is still “confident in the record to come.”

Del Rey added, “And, in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that.”

The singer mentioned in the videos that the car robbery was not the first incident of such violations. “We’ve had the same issues at the house,” she explained. “It is a constant thing.

“I don’t even think a plea for a respect of some privacy would do anything,” she added, “But I do want to be honest about the fact I have concerns over what’s going to be put out there.”

Watch her full statement, compiled in the video below.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety)