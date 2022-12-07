Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Shares Title Track

Lana Del Rey has announced her forthcoming album, slated to drop in the spring of 2023.

Del Rey’s new offering, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will be available on March 10.

To celebrate the announcement, Del Rey released the title track from the forthcoming LP, which itself is a hazy, dreamy, nostalgic song rich with curiosity and remorse.

Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes and Benji provide album production credits. The project also has guest features from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, SYML and Judah Smith, who is a pastor at Churchome.

The album’s title track is co-written by Del Rey and Hermosa. It was produced by Hermosa, along with Antonoff, Erickson and Dawes. Check it out below, along with the album art.

The new album is a follow-up to Del Rey’s pair of 2021 albums, Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters.

In other Del Rey news, in October the singer shared in a series of since-removed Instagram live videos that a backpack containing her laptop, three camcorders, and multiple hard drives was stolen from her car after a break-in.

“A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute,” she explained of the incident which took place in Los Angeles. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it.”

She continued, “I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster, which I didn’t have backed up on a cloud … And despite that, people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

Over the weekend, Måneskin covered the singer’s 2012 hit “Blue Jeans” at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. “There’s one in particular that we want to homage tonight ’cause she made possible to make masterpieces in the 2000s, so thank you, Lana,” the group told the audience.

Photo: ‘Blue Banisters’ Cover Art