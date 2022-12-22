Night Four: Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are Joined by Violet Grohl to Cover “At Seventeen”

On night four of their annual Hanukkah Sessions, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and musical compatriot Greg Kurstin were joined by Dave’s 16-year-old daughter Violet Grohl to cover the song, “At Seventeen.”

“Born Janis Eddy Fink, a 23-year-old Janis Ian wrote one of the all-time classic coming of age anthems ‘At Seventeen’—here it is as interpreted by Violet Grohl,” The Foo Fighters official Twitter account shared.

Strumming an acoustic guitar, Violet offered raspy vocals and an emotive performance.

For the third year in a row, Grohl, the Foo Fighters frontman, and musical pal, Greg Kurstin, are celebrating Hanukkah with their annual week of covers, known as the Hanukkah Sessions.

Each year, the duo celebrates songs written by Jewish artists.

Born Janis Eddy Fink, a 23-year-old Janis Ian wrote one of the all time classic coming of age anthems “At Seventeen”—here it is as interpreted by Violet Grohl.#happyhanukkah #hanukkahsessions pic.twitter.com/om1xbA6f9J — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 22, 2022

For night three, the pair were joined by Inara George for a cover of the song “The Things We Do For Love.”

The duo kicked off their traditional week of covers by performing a rendition of “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears, getting a little help from movie producer Judd Apatow.

Grohl and Kurstin recorded their performances for the sessions in front of a live studio audience at Largo in Los Angeles earlier this month. Reportedly, other performances this year include offerings from P!NK, Violet Grohl, Beck, Karen O, Jack Black, and Kyle Gass. Proceeds from the Hanukkah Sessions will go to the Anti-Defamation League.

For night two, the duo was joined by P!nk for a rendition of her song “Get The Party Started.”

The first two seasons are all available to stream on all DSPs. Check back with American Songwriter for an update on the latest from Grohl and Kurstin and their Hanukkah Sessions.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame