Lana Del Rey Pushes Release Date for Upcoming Album, Shares Star-Studded Track List

Lana Del Rey’s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, may be arriving later than expected, but the singer-songwriter has shared some finer details about the release to hold fans over.

In an Instagram post from her private account, Del Rey announced the album’s release has been pushed from March 10 and is now set to drop on March 24. No reason for the delay was given. Alongside the news, the project’s official track list and topless cover art, which has since been removed for violating Instagram’s nudity guidelines, were shared.

According to the 16-song track list, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd will feature collaborations from Father John Misty, Bleachers, and Tommy Genesis. Judah Smith and Jon Batiste will also have “interludes” on the project. Get a glimpse of the track list in the image below.

Lana Del Rey reveals the official track list for her new album, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,’ releasing March 10. pic.twitter.com/TFnqdr0KSi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2023

Upon the album’s announcement, the singer shared a first look at the slow-burning and sorrowful title track. Check it out below.

Late last year, the singer was victim to a smash-and-grab that left her various upcoming projects in the wind.

A backpack containing her laptop, three camcorders, and multiple hard drives was stolen from her car, forcing her to “wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster, which I didn’t have backed up on a cloud … And despite that, people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

Presumably speaking of Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, she explained then that she was still “confident in the record to come.”

Track List:

1. “The Grants”

2. “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

3. “Sweet”

4. “AW”

5. “Judah Smith Interlude”

6. “Candy Necklace”

7. “Jon Batiste Interlude”

8. “Kintsugi”

9. “Fingertips”

10. “Paris, Texas”

11. “Grandfather Please Stand On The Shoulders Of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing”

12. “Let The Light In” (feat. Father John Misty)

13. “Margaret” (feat. Bleachers)

14. “Fishtail”

15. “Peppers” (feat. Tommy Genesis)

16. “Taco Truck x VB”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety