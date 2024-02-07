Lana Del Rey’s Post-GRAMMY Photo Catches the Attention of Angry Fans: “Last Pic Is After the Queen Was Snubbed”

Lana Del Rey certainly knows how to generate headlines. The singer posed with a handg*n in a photo that has fans curious.

It’s safe to say that the GRAMMYs didn’t go the way Del Rey and fans had hoped. The singer garnered five nominations: Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album, Song of the Year and Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

However, she walked away with zero wins—leaving some fans furious.

Her social media followers are viewing the image as a way for Del Rey not so subtly to voice her frustrations. Del Rey included the image of herself taking a selfie with a handg*n at what appears to be a hotel room.

The image comes at the end of an Instagram gallery from the GRAMMYs. Photos featured Del Rey hugging Taylor Swift and being brought on stage for Swift’s historic Album of the Year win. Del Rey featured on the album Midnights. However, due to GRAMMYs rule changes, Del Rey didn’t share in the awards. Likewise, Del Rey also posed with Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff.

One fan wrote, “Tell the Grammys it’s a promise, not a threat.”

Another commented, “We all know u deserved that award.” Yet another wrote, “Last pic is after the queen was snubbed.”

Lana Del Rey at GRAMMYs

The singer also shared the image again with the caption, “Always chilling” as well. Del Rey previously opened up about her excitement over the awards.

“It’s just such a fun day,” Del Rey told Uproxx. “It’s really just about how excited everybody else is. And everybody calling and getting in touch and saying hi. So, all about the process. It’s just one more exciting thing that’s happening so genuinely touched.”

Del Rey said she wasn’t aware of all the rules when it came to the GRAMMYs. It’s unsure if she knew about the rule change about Album of the Year. The singer confessed she didn’t know she needed to submit her work for nomination.

“Thank you to everybody who nominated us,” she said. “I, in fact, only learned this year that you have to submit now if you want to be nominated, so even that was out of my wheelhouse, but I did do that. The best part of all of it is just even being able to put yourself out there, which I did. And that sounds so cheesy, but all the same.”

[Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety]