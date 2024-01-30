Lana Del Rey Reveals She’s Working With Taylor Swift’s Go-to Producer on New Music

Lana Del Rey is teasing a new project. The singer revealed that she’s partnering with Taylor Swift’s go-to producer Jack Antonoff on new music.

Taking to social media, Del Rey opened up about working with Antonoff on some songs. Antonoff is both the frontman for the Bleachers as well as a producer for both Lorde and Swift. He’s worked with Del Rey extensively in the past, co-writing several songs together.

“Jack’s in town and I’m going to see him, work on some little songs,” she said in an Instagram story (via Music News). “Had a really beautiful week with Luke Laird (country music songwriter and producer) and all is well.”

Del Rey is currently having a moment with her ninth album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd receiving much acclaim. Del Rey is currently up for Album of the Year as well Song of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

Lana Del Rey Talks Collaboration with Jack Antonoff

In an interview with Vogue, Del Rey opened up about partnering with Antonoff on “A&W.” The song is up for Song of the Year. Antonoff offered his input on the transitions to the song.

She said, “That song sat in Jack Antonoff’s mailbox for nine months. It was supposed to be a ballad, and when I was done making the album, I asked him to listen to it. I had already put down the instrumental, and it didn’t include the “Jimmy Cocoa Puff” part that it transitions into. He felt really, really strongly that it should. And I wasn’t sure, because I had written the Jimmy part 13 years ago, and I had recreated it with him two years ago. So I re-recreated that, and I did a different interpretation that was a little more bouncy.”

Through the process of collaborating with Antonoff, she’s built a strong trust with him. Del Rey said she believed in his instincts when it came to the song. It should be interesting to see what they produce next.

She continued, “When Jack has a really strong opinion, I’ve definitely learned that it’s very worth trusting it. Sometimes we’re so differently inclined musically, but with this one, I’m really glad that we went with our inclination. If you asked me, I would not have thought that this song would gain any traction. But I am really happy about it; I think it’s cool.”

[Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]