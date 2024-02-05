Taylor Swift Shuts Down the GRAMMY’s Red Carpet With Grand Entrance Alongside Lana Del Rey

The night has finally arrived as the music industry celebrates the 2024 Grammy Awards. While the night will showcase performances from Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and many more, Taylor Swift looks to expand her dominance over one of the biggest nights in music. Although still dating Travis Kelce, the tight end won’t be able to make the awards given that the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the upcoming Super Bowl. But while Swift entered the Grammy Awards alone, as always, she simply dazzled on the red carpet and she didn’t come alone.

Setting social media on fire, Swift casually walked the red carpet as host Trevor Noah waited to take the stage. With the star hoping to take home Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and even Song of the Year, first, videos of her entering the Grammys circulated on Twitter.

Fans shared their thoughts on Swift, writing, “I can’t believe how amazing Taylor Swift looked at the Grammys!” Another person wrote, “She was, is, and always will be the moment.” Other comments included, “Well she’s ready to bag those awards! Go Mother!”

Taylor Swift Didn’t Arrive Alone

While fans gushed over Swift’s appearance on the red carpet, some noticed she wasn’t alone as she walked with Lana Del Rey. Besides arriving at the Grammys with Swift, Del Rey recently announced her new country album Lasso.

Speaking with Billboard, Del Rey discussed her reasoning for going country, explaining, “If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why [producer] Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”

As for Swift, she entered the Grammy Awards in stunning class as she left Noah silenced. Walking to her seat, the entire room watched as she looked to make history tonight. At the same time, she will soon kick off the next leg of her Eras Tour. With Kelce heading to the Super Bowl, the singer has a busy few weeks ahead of her that includes numerous hours of travel. Yet, for now, Swift enjoys another year in music.

