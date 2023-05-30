Watch: Lana Del Rey Enlists Audience to Help Her Find Vape Onstage

While playing a set at MITA Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Lana Del Rey enlisted the audience to help her find her vape. The gig was Lana Del Rey‘s first live performance in over three years.

The hunt for the fallen vape began while Del Rey was singing “F***ing Norman Rockwell.” She was heard saying to the audience, “And also if you see my vape on stage, can you find my vape on stage?”

The 19-second video, which has been uploaded to Twitter by the Lana Del Rey fan account, LDR Crave, showcases the “Video Games” singer wearing a frilly dress with a large belt running toward the audience after losing her beloved vape. The stage looks dreamlike, with a smoky atmosphere and a moody purple light.

As the video continues, Del Rey says to a person off-camera, “You did? Where, though? Oh, all the way in the pit?” Del Rey soon decided to give up on searching for the vape and finish her set without it. At one point, she could be heard saying, “F*** it.”

A similar incident occurred in 2019 during a concert in Portland. During the earlier incident, Del Rey lost a vape onstage and was heard saying, “Where’s my f***ing vape?” Del Rey gave up on that search as well and continued her performance.

Many fans of the acclaimed musician turned to the comments section of the Twitter video, which showcases the brief vape search. One Twitter user commented “The way she yanked the mic,” while another joked, “She sounds like jessica chastain in the help.” A third person wrote, “Hope she never finds it (serious).” The video has garnered 323.7K views so far.

Del Rey has dropped nine studio albums throughout her career, with the latest, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, being released on March 24, 2023. Del Rey has been nominated for six Grammys and a Golden Globe Award.

