Lance Bass Describes the “Emotional” *NSYNC Reunion Recording “Better Place”

It looks like it wasn’t just the fans who got emotional over *NSYNC’s huge comeback. Group member Lance Bass was still in so much awe over the beloved boy band’s reunion and recently described it as “emotional.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Bass walked the red carpet at night one of iHeartRadio’s Music Festival this past week and gave Entertainment Tonight the scoop on how much it meant to reunite with his longtime bandmates.

[RELATED: *NSYNC Take You Behind the Scenes of Recording Their First Song in 20 Years]

“It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited. It is a dream come true,” Bass said. “I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts.”

“I blame Taylor Swift. I think she she sicced the Swifties on us, and I think the Swifties and the *NSYNCers just kind of created this tsunami,” he continued. “And I think it’s been so fun!”

Earlier this month, Bass was joined by Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick at the 2023 MTV VMAs to present Swift with her award for Best Pop. Swift couldn’t contain her excitement as well over the band’s reunion.

Bass confirmed to ET that even though there is high demand for a tour, there are unfortunately no plans at the moment for one: “I’ve been telling the fans, like, we don’t have solid plans right now. Because, you know, we’re waiting for the strike to end we’ve got things to do, but the fan are definitely shaping our future.”

Fans do have this to look forward to: the group’s first new song in over 20 years. The track titled “Better Place” is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Trolls Band Together, which is the third film in the franchise where Timberlake voices the character Branch.

On going into the studio for the first time in years with his bandmates, Bass said, “It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together. Back in March, we decided to, you know, get back together and have some fun, and it was like no time had passed.”

“Better Place” will be released on September 29, ahead of the film’s release on November 17.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for the Environmental Media Association