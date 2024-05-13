Jack Blocker Is “Nobody’s Fool” but He May Be Your ‘American Idol’ Winner After This Brad Paisley Cover

Jack Blocker is the American Idol poster child for second chances. The 25-year-old Texan nearly went home after his February audition (for which judge Katy Perry has yet to stop apologizing.) Since then, though, Blocker has consistently landed at the front of the pack with performances like Adele’s “One and Only” and Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind.” Expectations were sky-high tonight, as Sunday (May 12) brought the return of a viewer favorite, Disney Night. Blocker continued to understand the assignment with a smashing cover of Brad Paisley’s “Nobody’s Fool.”

Jack Blocker Crushes It Onstage at ‘American Idol’

Blocker selected “Nobody’s Fool,” from the 2011 film Cars 2, as his first performance of the night. The twangy tearjerker couldn’t have differed more from his second performance, David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” (from 2023’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.) But more than anything, that speaks to the top 5 finalist’s impressive range.

“Jack hasn’t had a bad performance all season I generally think he has it in the bag,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “He has the most versatile voice out of all the contestants. Plus he has amazing stage presence.”

Top 5 Finalist Talks His Musical Tastes, Style

Blocker owes his top 5 spot in part to judge Luke Bryan and the Idol crew. After judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie rejected his initial audition, Bryan rallied the crew to convince Richie to change his mind.

Perry initially called Blocker out for his “bad habits the way he was delivering.” The “Teenage Dream” singer was referring to the… unique way he contorts his mouth to deliver a note. Ironically, it’s exactly that uniqueness that has set Blocker apart from his competitors this season.

” I sang a song by The Weeknd tonight,” Blocker told Parade after his top 10 cover of the 2020 hit “Blinding Lights.” If I try to sound like The Weeknd, I sound dumb. So, I sing it enough times until I like the way it sounds, and I end up sounding a little more like myself.”

Staying true to himself has brought results Blocker never dreamed of. “I had zero expectation of coming on the show and winning it,” he admitted.

Regardless of his final fate on Idol, Blocker says he feels “blessed for the platform.”

“This isn’t the end of my career, this is the very beginning of it,” he said. “Hopefully, using this as a springboard into whatever’s next.”

