Jenifer Lewis Belts Out “Dig a Little Deeper” From ‘Princess and the Frog’ on ‘American Idol’s Disney Night

Bringing her love of Disney to the American Idol stage, guest performer Jenifer Lewis belted out “Dig A Little Deeper” from The Princess & The Frog.

Lewis is the voice of Mama Odie in the film and sings the hit track. She was also accompanied by seven-time Grammy winner, Terence Blanchard, on the trumpet. Not wasting any time, she walked over to the judge’s table to interact with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. All three judges had nothing but smiles the entire performance and couldn’t help but laugh during the performance interactions.

Before her performance, Lewis shared her excitement about seeing the Mama Odie animatronic for the new Disney World ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. “INSANELY excited!! Princess and the Frog is going to be a ride at Disney World!!! Happy Happy Happy!!” she gushed.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest then stated the ride will open soon.

The fans lost their minds both in the audience and online. “Hearing Jenifer Lewis singing ‘Dig a Little Deeper’ live on ‘American Idol’ Makes me realize how we were cheated in the ‘Cars’ franchise of a banging song from Flo,” one fan said.

Hearing Jenifer Lewis singing "Dig A Little Deeper" live on #AmericanIdol makes me realize how we were cheated in the Cars franchise of a banging song from Flo. — Jeffrey Cook (@NagusCook) May 13, 2024

Other American Idol fans couldn’t help but declare Lewis the winner of the season. “I think Jenifer Lewis just won American Idol.”

A fellow fan further pointed out Lewis’ amazing stage presence. “That is what you call a live entertaining performance. Jenifer Lewis with Terence Blanchard on American Idol. Amazing.”

A Lewis admirer then added, “I’ve seen Jenifer Lewis on stage a few times, but this is the best one yet.”

The American Idol performance comes just weeks after Lewis was unveiled as the Cleocatra on The Masked Singer. Lewis shared a series of photos featuring her on that show. “My whole Masked Singer experience was CAT-tastic,” she further wrote. “Lots of love!”

