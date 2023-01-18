Exclusive Premiere: Malina Moye’s “Say My Name”

Singer-Songwriter Malina Moye is premiering her newest single, “Say My Name,” and accompanying music video, directed by filmmaker Marc Fusco, with American Songwriter.

The new single portends Moye’s forthcoming new album, Dirty, which is set to drop on March 17 (stay tuned to American Songwriter for more details on the album).

“I think everyone has a story and it’s up to each one of us to be true to one’s authentic self and honor that,” Moye tells American Songwriter. “It’s a fun song and my hope is to always make you want to power through your struggles and see your worth. That’s why I wrote the song.”

Moye adds, “Saying a person’s name forces you to understand someone’s story and view them as a person and not just as a number or a hashtag.”

Moye, who American Songwriter has featured in pieces celebrating Black History Month and going behind her own songwriting, is a renowned electric guitar player, known for her penchant for flipping it over and playing it upside down. She boasts her own signature strings (the only woman of color to do so), and Moye recently performed at the Minnesota Vikings game, playing the National Anthem.

Moye continues, “Since the pandemic, so much has happened and I can’t wait to see you all and share this new album. The overall theme of ‘Dirty’ is about taking the high road when others have done you wrong, which is so hard to do. But forgiving others is not for them, it’s for you in order to thrive and grow. The songs on this album take you on a journey of emotions that one goes through before you hit the forgiveness stage.”

In a profile of the artist in 2021, Moye told American Songwriter how she moved to California with just $20 in her pocket. She slept in her car, and scrounged for food. But soon she established herself and now she’s a Billboard chart-topping artist for her LP, Bad As I Wanna Be.

“I look at it now so deeply,” Moye told American Songwriter, choking up from the memory. “When I’m gone, they can look at Billboard and be able to see on that date that album went number-one. That belongs to Malina Moye.”

Check out more from Moye, who will kick off a tour in Europe in April, and keep a lookout for more news on her new LP.

European Tour Dates:

April 14, Frauental, AT

April 15 Wien, AT

April 17 Weinheim, DE

April 18 TBD

April 19 Dusseldorf, DE

April 20 Hamburg, DE

April 21 Fehmran, DE

April 22 Schwerin, DE

April 24 Salzburg, AT