Ruston Kelly Offers Insight Into New Album in Fan Q&A

Ruston Kelly is dropping some hints about his forthcoming album.

In a Twitter Q&A, Kelly discussed a wide range of topics with fans, including what to expect on the new album he’s working on. Kelly revealed that the album will deal with a variety of deep topics, including morality, hope, fear and divorce.

“Fighting against nihilism, re-foundationalizing yourself, moral inventory, divorce, weakness, hope, fear, ultimate goodness of things,” Kelly says are the themes that arise throughout the project. He and Kacey Musgraves divorced after nearly three years of marriage in 2020. As for a word he would use to sum up the album? “Foundation,” he says.

One fan asked if a song called “The Watcher” will be on the project, to which he responded that it will be a bonus track, as it didn’t fit the overall theme. “It will be on the bonus version it was recorded mixed and mastered and is actually one of my fav from the songs we did but it didn’t fit the arc of the main story,” he explains.

“Cardboard Crown” didn’t make the cut, as Kelly referred to it as “too deep a cut,” but a song called “Hellfire” is on the album. When one fan asked when he was going to release a new song, Kelly simply said that “it’s coming.”

Kelly also received a question from his former tour mate Maren Morris who asked, “is Hayes your favorite tour toddler,” referring to her two-year-old son Hayes who was on the road with her on the 2022 Humble Quest Tour where Kelly was an opening act on select dates. “My fav touring harmonica player in fact,” he replied.

In addition to the music, Kelly is also plotting live shows for 2023, assuring fans in Nashville, Chicago and Minneapolis that he plans to visit their cities. Kelly’s previous album, Shape & Destroy, was released in 2020, preceded by his critically acclaimed debut album, Dying Star, in 2018.

He’s set to open for folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan on his 2023 tour, beginning on June 17 in Atlanta. Visit Kelly’s website for a full list of dates.

Photo Credit: Alexa King