Lauren Mayberry Kicks Off First-Ever Solo Tour, Covers Madonna’s “Like a Prayer”

Lauren Mayberry of Scottish synth-pop Chvrches kicked off her first-ever solo tour Monday night with a concert at 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. During the show, Mayberry unveiled several new songs, and also performed a cover of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”

Fan-captured video footage showcases Mayberry playing Madonna’s 1989 classic hit single accompanied by blue lights. Mayberry performed several new songs she has written as a solo artist including “Bird,” “Change Shapes,” “Shame,” and “Mantra.” Reports from the scene indicate Mayberry’s debut solo show did not feature any Chvrches songs.

Mayberry, who serves as a vocalist and percussionist for Chvrches, is hard-launching her solo career. About five days ago, Mayberry dropped her piano-heavy debut single, “Are You Awake.”

Mayberry will be playing her second solo show as part of her current world tour on September 16 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. The tour will conclude with a concert at Sala Capernico in Madrid on October 25. Throughout the tour, Mayberry will stop in several other major cities around the world including Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Munich, Glasgow, Paris, Prague, Barcelona, and many more.

On July 20, Mayberry posted to Instagram to announce that she would be releasing music as a solo artist and embarking on her first solo tour. “I am so proud of all the chapters our band has been able to have and I am so grateful to my bandmates for taking me on that journey with them. We are all confident that the Chvrches story has many more pages yet to be written,” Mayberry wrote. “For now, though, I am excited / terrified / bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon.”

“For a long time, I couldn’t imagine ever doing anything outside of Chvrches. Since I was 15 years old, I have always, only, ever been in a band,” Mayberry continued. “I always wanted so badly to belong somewhere — to be one of the boys, and to fit in. But as I sail / stumble through this era of my life (your 20s really do go by in a flash, kids), it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own.”

Check out the setlist for Lauren Mayberry’s Washington, D.C. show below:

Setlist:

1. “Bird”

2. “Shame”

3. “Change Shapes”

4. “Mantra”

5. “Under The Knife”

6. “Crocodile Tears”

7. “Like A Prayer” (Madonna cover)

8. “Are You Awake?”

9. “Sorry, Etc”

