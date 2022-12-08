LeAnn Rimes Forced to Reschedule More Holiday Shows Due to Health

LeAnn Rimes’ Joy: The Holiday Tour has yet to begin as the country star battles the flu and now a vocal cord bleed.

On December 1, a sudden bought of the flu forced the “Blue” singer to delay the kickoff of her long-awaited holiday shows, but now she’s putting more dates on the back burner in order to fully recoup after her doctor’s discovery.

In a handwritten message shared on her Instagram, Rimes wrote, “It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows.

“While sick with the flu,” she explained, “my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing… doctor’s orders!”

She went on to describe her devastation over the postponement, writing “there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you.”

See her message in the post, below.

Originally slated for Dec. 9, her concert at Riverside Casino and Golf resort in Riverside, Iowa, is now set for Sept. 29, 2023. Her Dec. 10 show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, will now take place on Apr. 8 of next year.

If all is well, Rimes’ Joy: The Holiday Tour will resume as scheduled with two nights at the Chinook Winds Casino Showroom in Lincoln City, Oregon on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. The short trek will come to a close at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Airway Heights, Washington on Dec. 18.

The holiday shows are expected to feature an assortment of holiday tunes, a dive into the singer-songwriter’s greatest hits, and will be speckled with a few new releases off of her latest album, god’s work.

