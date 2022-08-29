LeAnn Rimes Gives Fans an Early Christmas Gift: A Holiday Tour in December

LeAnn Rimes is giving a gift to her fans this holiday season with a newly announced 5-city, 6-day tour that kicks off the month of December.

“Joy: The Holiday Tour” will bring fans together for a few nights of festive songs mixed with the award-winning singer-songwriter’s greatest hits and new releases off her forthcoming project, god’s work (Sept. 16th).

Nearly three years in the making, the highly anticipated studio album features collaborations with several accomplished artists – Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Ben Harper, and Sheila E. to name a few – across 12 tracks. god’s work showcases the “How Do I Live” singer’s breathtaking vocals on tracks that mix ethereal arrangements with brutally honest lyrics.

The powerhouse vocalist and international multi-platinum selling artist lit up stages and sound waves over her 25-year career. Earning mass success and critical acclaim as early as the age of 13 with her debut album, Blue, in 1996, Rimes has blazed a path for women in music.

Tickets for the December tour go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

“Joy: The Holiday Tour” Dates:



Friday, Dec. 2 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino



Friday, Dec. 9 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Casino and Golf Resort



Saturday, Dec. 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *tickets already on-sale



Friday, Dec. 16 – Lincoln City, OR – Chinook Winds Casino Showroom



Saturday, Dec. 17 – Lincoln City, OR – Chinook Winds Casino Showroom



Sunday, Dec. 18 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort and Casino

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)